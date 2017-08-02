Man who police say assaulted dog walker under house arrest

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man prosecutors say assaulted a woman walking her dog is under house arrest until he is back in court at the end of the month.

Paul Shkreli was released on bail after pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges including indecent assault and battery for the alleged attack Sunday in Callahan State Park in Framingham.

Prosecutors say the 29-year-old Shkreli, of Natick, grabbed the woman’s buttocks, forced her to the ground and began forcefully kissing her, not letting go until she hit him and screamed for help. He ran away.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that investigators identified Shkreli as a suspect Monday.

Shkreli’s attorney says his client was trying to ask for directions when the woman shoved him and fell on top of him.

