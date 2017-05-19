MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin man who crashed into an Uber car, killing three Chicago women who were passengers and injuring the driver, has been sentenced to 39 years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old Jasen Randhawa , of Mequon, received the punishment Friday. He pleaded guilty in February to three counts of reckless homicide and one count of reckless injury.

Authorities say he was speeding when he ran a red light and slammed into the Uber car in October. He allegedly told a friend he was drunk, and turned himself in the next day.

Thirty-year-old Ashley Sawatzke, 32-year-old Amy Taylor and 35-year-old Lindsey Cohen were killed in the crash. The three women lived in Chicago and were in Milwaukee for the weekend.

