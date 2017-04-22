PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a man working on the stage for next week’s NFL draft in Philadelphia was injured when he fell 30 feet from the roof.

Philadelphia police say the 27-year-old man fell around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. His injuries were not disclosed.

The three-day event is being held in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The draft’s first round begins on Thursday. It concludes on Saturday.

More than 200,000 people are expected to participate in activities at the NFL Draft Experience, which will include a museum, virtual reality games and a replica locker room.

