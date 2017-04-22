MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man from Manchester, New Hampshire is accused of attacking an officer.

Officials say Scott Kosterow, 46, head-butted an officer while he was being arrested.

The incident happened after his girlfriend reported him to police for threatening her.

Kosterow will be in court on Monday and faces a long list of charges including assault of a police officer.

