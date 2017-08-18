Manchester, NH Police looking for missing woman

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester Police said they are looking for a woman, Ann O’Grady, 54, who has been missing since July.

O’Grady’s family contacted police at the end of July. They said they had not heard from O’Grady since she had been evicted from her Pine Street apartment at the beginning of the month.

O’Grady is said to be about 5’3″ and 110-pounds with “brownish-gray hair” and blue eyes.

O’Grady is currently homeless and her family believes she is battling depression.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department.

