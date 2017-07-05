Man’s hand partially amputated in fireworks explosion

QUINCY, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man’s hand was partially amputated in a firework explosion in Massachusetts.

Police say the 30-year-old man was trying to light a firework with a short fuse in Quincy Tuesday night when it exploded.

Paramedics say the man is in serious condition.

Police have not released the man’s identity, or any other information surrounding the explosion.

