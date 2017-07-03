Marblehead holds rally after racist, anti-Semitic messages rock community

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - The Marblehead community rallied Monday against hate after racist, anti-Semitic messages were found spray painted on a seawall in the town over the weekend.

More than 100 people held a demonstration of solidarity, love and unity in the wake of messages that referenced the KKK, words of Antisemitism and President Trump’s campaign slogan.

The hateful messages were found scrawled on the Marblehead Neck causeway. A kayaker first noticed them on Friday evening.

Marblehead police were called and the messages have since been removed. Local activists say such hate and bias have no place in the community.

“What happened on the seawall is not about politics. It is a criminal act of hate,” one man said while speaking at the rally.

No arrests have been made in the investigation. Police said the crime would carry a charge for malicious destruction of property.

An investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

