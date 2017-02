One Colorado town is getting a drive-thru marijuana shop.

The town’s board of trustee’s has approved a business license for Tumbleweed Express, and it is expected to open next month.

Some restrictions for the new marijuana drive-thru include no one under 21 and marijuana may not be visible from outside the dispensary.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)