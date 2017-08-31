Marijuana regulatory panel slow to take shape

BOSTON (AP) — It seems increasingly unlikely that the state’s top elected officials will meet a deadline for assembling the agency that will regulate marijuana in Massachusetts.

The five-member Cannabis Control Commission is supposed to be in place by Friday under state law, but for now its only member is outgoing Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Flanagan, who was named last week by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. Thursday is Flanagan’s last day as a legislator.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Attorney General Maura Healey also have unilateral appointments to make, with Goldberg responsible for choosing the person who will head the commission.

The final two members of the panel will be chosen by mutual agreement of Baker, Goldberg and Healey.

The agency will regulate both medical and legal adult use of recreational marijuana.

