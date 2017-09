The Marlborough Police Department is looking for an armed robber on the run.

Police said the person robbed a 7-Eleven store on Broad Street.

Surveillence video captured inside the store shows the suspect holding what looks like a gun behind their back.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 485-1212.

