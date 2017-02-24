Maryland federal court upholds ban on assault rifles

A federal appeals court in Maryland is upholding the state’s ban on assault rifles.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals decided that the powerful military-style guns are not protected under the Second Amendment.

The decision upholds the law passed in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting in 2013.

Four other states have upheld similar restrictions in other states.

