Mass. girl bumps into WWE star John Cena at local Target

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts teen experienced the surprise of a lifetime last Friday when she bumped into WWE superstar John Cena at a local Target.

Tayla Aleci met Cena while at the Target in Methuen. She tweeted the photo and it instantly went viral.

Aleci said many people responded by saying “we can’t see him,” referencing the athlete’s token catch phrase, which is “you can’t see me.”

Aleci said Cena was buying water when she ran into him.

The photo was retweeted more than 2,000 times.

