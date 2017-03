Mass. man strikes it rich playing Mega Millions

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man matched five numbers Tuesday night playing Mega Millions and claimed a respectable chunk of money as a result.

David Breen, of Middleborough, claimed a $1 million prize after purchasing winning ticket at Hannaford supermarket in the town.

No jackpot winners were sold in Tuesday’s drawing. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing is $174 million, according to the Mass Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.

