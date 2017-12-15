Massachusetts Army National Guard brings Christmas gifts to kids at Dana-Farber

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Army National Guard helped spread holiday cheer on Friday, teaming up with Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to bring gifts to sick children.

Members of the US Army Officer Candidate School Class 85 marched toy donations four miles to children undergoing treatment, many of whom can’t leave the hospital.

“These kids are fighting a tough battle and it’s what we admire. They have a lot of Courage. They have a lot of bravery,” said Allison Garnsey, of the Army National Guard.

With their resistance to infection weakened, many of the children can’t leave the hospital, so the soldiers wanted to bring Christmas to them.

Each child was given donated toys. Patient Alaina Salafia said she didn’t expect Santa so soon.

“It feels like he came early,” Salafia said.

“No matter how bad you’re doing, there’s always someone there to help you out,” said Mike Salafia, Alaina’s dad.

Chris Allen, the father of another patient said, “It’s not easy, but things like this really go a long way. We appreciate it.”

Though there might be an age difference between the two groups, the one thing they share in common is courage.

This is the first year for the event.

