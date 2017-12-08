Massachusetts gears up for first snow of season

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents are readying for the first snow of the season, flocking to local hardware stores for shovels, snowblowers and more, ahead of Saturday’s expected storm. At the same time, road crews are preparing to combat the winter blast large trucks and thousands of pounds of salt.

Landscaper Jake Young, of Weymouth, has equipped his plow in anticipation of finding work through the mobile app “Plowz & Mowz.”

“Literally just pop it up on your phone. You can have a nice selection of jobs that you can choose from,” Young said.

Curry Hardware GM Mark Vassalli says customers have been loading up on snow shovels and ice melt.

Milton Fire Chief Jack Grant reminded residents to clear snow away from fire hydrants.

