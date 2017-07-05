Massachusetts highway chief stepping down after health scare

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts Highway Commission Tom Tinlin has decided to resign after battling a brain aneurysm.

Tinlin was off the job since May 1 and was set to return to work this week, but opted to step down instead.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he wanted to thank the doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for returning him to health so he could start the next chapter of his life “as a healthy husband and father.”

Tinlin joined the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in January 2014 as chief of operations and maintenance and in March 2015 was promoted to highway administrator.

Jonathan Gulliver will continue in the role of acting highway administrator through September.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Tinlin “worked tirelessly to support the commonwealth’s commuters.”

