Massachusetts is best state to raise a family, study says

(WHDH) — A new study has concluded that Massachusetts is the best state in America to raise a family.

WalletHub released a ranking of all 50 states on Monday, comparing the 50 states across 42 key indicators of family-friendliness.

The study analyzed a data set that ranged from median family salary to housing affordability to unemployment rate, according to the personal finance website.

Massachusetts ranked sixth in “family fun,” fourth in “health and safety,” ninth in “education and child care,” eighth in “affordability,” and 16th in “socio-economics.”

Two other New England states ranked inside the top ten. New Hampshire earned a third place ranking and Vermont was fifth.

Minnesota was ranked as the second-best state to raise a family.

