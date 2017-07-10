Massachusetts lawmakers to restart talks on compromise marijuana bill

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers are restarting negotiations over legislation that would overhaul the state’s voter-approved marijuana law.

A six-member conference committee is meeting behind closed doors at the Statehouse, trying to resolve differences between separate bills that passed in the House and Senate.

The negotiations over the marijuana laws are resuming after being suspended last week so that lawmakers could focus on final approval of a $40.2 billion state budget.

Heading into Monday’s meeting, Sen. William Brownsberger told reporters that conferees were “working hard,” but the Democrat said it would be “dangerous” to make any predictions about when or if a compromise will be reached.

Prior to the talks being suspended, the House and Senate appeared to be struggling to reach an accord over issues such as taxes and local control over pot shops.

