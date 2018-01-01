Massachusetts man left puppy alone in freezing car for nearly an hour, police say

DARTMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say he left a puppy alone in a freezing car for nearly an hour on Saturday night.

Police say officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the North Dartmouth Mall parking lot for a report of a puppy that was left unattended inside a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers were told informed that the puppy had been alone for about 20 minutes. Police say further investigation determined that the puppy had been alone for about an hour.

The puppy was “shivering and rolled up in a ball” on a seat in the car without the heat on, according to Officer Justin Amaral.

Temperatures over the weekend were in the teens and single digits as brutal wind chills gripped the area.

Dartmouth Animal Control seized the puppy. It was taken to an area veterinary hospital for evaluation.

The puppy’s owner is charged with cruelty to animals. His name will not be released until arraignment.

