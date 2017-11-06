BOURNE, MA (WHDH) - The Massachusetts National Cemetery held its annual Veterans Day ceremony this weekend.

Hundreds of people attended the event to pay their respect to both fallen and living veterans.

Robert Flinton, a 40-year National Guard veteran, said it was great to see the support from others.

“It really feels good. This amount of people who are out here to memorialize; pay homage to veterans who are deceased and presents veterans,” Flinton said.

Veterans day is Saturday, Nov. 11.

