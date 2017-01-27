Massachusetts officials condemn Trump on refugee order

BOSTON (AP) — Members of Massachusetts’ all-Democratic congressional delegation are condemning Republican President Donald Trump’s executive order Friday that indefinitely suspends the United States’ Syrian refugees program, temporarily halts all other refugee admissions and blocks immigration from some majority-Muslim countries with terrorism concerns.

Trump says the actions are aimed at keeping out what he calls “radical Islamic terrorists.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren recalled meeting a seven-year-old Syrian refugee on a Greek island 15 months ago. Warren tweeted: “Let’s be clear: A Muslim ban by any other name is still a Muslim ban.”

Rep. Seth Moulton, who served four tours in Iraq, says he is ashamed Trump is the country’s president. He says Trump’s actions put U.S. troops at risk.

Sen. Edward Markey says Trump’s executive order is “more about extreme xenophobia than extreme vetting.”

