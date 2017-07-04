Massachusetts police seek owner of dog found abandoned in woods

LEICESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts are working to identify the owner of a pit bull that was left in a cage and found abandoned in the woods in Leicester.

Authorities say a logger found the dog on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in a wooded area off Moosehill Road.

The dog was in a cage when found with no tags. Police say the logger brought the dog to an area closer to the road and used a leash to tie the dog outside the cage.

Police say two young men from the neighborhood then took the dog and the cage to one of their houses, where they washed the dog and the cage, as both were covered in feces. The dog was also given food and water.

The dog, which is estimated to be about 4-5 months old, was covered in what appeared to be numerous insect bites, according to police.

The dog was turned over to the Leicester Animal Control. The dog’s discovery is being investigated as possible animal cruelty.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)