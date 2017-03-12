CHELSEA (WHDH) - Grab the salt and shovels—winter is set to make a major comeback in New England.

Customers flocked to the Ace Hardware store in Charlestown to stock up on ice melt and other storm supplies.

“We’ve been bringing in the shovels we’ve had in reserve, because we sold out of everything we had in stock,” said Jeff Baars of Ace Hardware.

Over in Chelsea, business was brisk at Market Basket, where customers left with carts full of groceries.

A blizzard watch is in effect for Boston, with up to a foot of snow possible for much of Massachusetts on Tuesday.

“We’re stocking up. You never know what’s going to happen. My wife is very worried that she’d be stuck for days,” said one customer at Market Basket.

While many New Englanders are hoping for warmer days, some don’t seem to mind the bitter blast in the forecast.

“We’re excited. We love a good storm,” said another Market Basket customer.

For the latest forecast visit 7Weather.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)