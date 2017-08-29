Massachusetts psychiatric hospital ordered to close

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A psychiatric hospital in Westwood has been ordered closed by the state.

The Department of Mental Health ordered Westwood Lodge closed Friday due to patient and safety concerns.

The department says it is investigating a “recent incident” at the hospital.

Twenty adult patients were transferred to other facilities.

No additional details were immediately available.

