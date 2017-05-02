Massachusetts schools worry about lead in water

BOSTON (WHDH) - Water is a cause for concern at hundreds of Massachusetts schools.

Testing has shown that a majority of schools had a least one sample with lead levels above regulatory limits.

Old buildings, old pipes and water fountains that have not been used in years are to blame.

The testing began last spring in reaction to the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

The testing was overseen by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

More than half of the schools tested had at least one sample with high lead or copper levels.

1,037 schools were tested

605 of those schools had at least one sample above action level

265 schools tested for high levels of copper

The schools have shut down fountains and are working to fix the pipes.

Boston Public Schools are not included in this study because they conducted their own.

Visit the Energy and Environmental Affairs Page of the Massachusetts Government website for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)