BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are warning parents about a new feature on a popular social media app that could pose a risk to children and teens.

Privacy concerns are being raised in regards to the popular social media app Snapchat. The app’s latest update allows users to view your exact location on an interactive map.

The new feature called ‘Snap Map’ allows users to choose whether to share their location or to stay in ‘ghost mode,’ which is the app’s default setting. When users choose to use the feature an emoji appears that showcases the user’s exact location.

“It should cause some concern for those of you that have children using Snapchat. I’d recommend talking to your children about the concerns with sharing their location with strangers,” Trooper Dustin Fitch said.

Users can customize who can and cannot view your emoji by activating the map feature, clicking the gear icon in the top right corner and selecting certain friends.

Experts are urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sharing too much information with others online.

State Police officials say more information can be found on the state website.

