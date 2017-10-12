Massachusetts trooper found not guilty of beating chase suspect during arrest

(WHDH) — A Massachusetts state trooper accused of brutally beating a suspect following a May 2016 police chase from Worcester to Nashua, New Hampshire, was found not guilty of assault on Thursday.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Joseph Flynn punched Richard Simone Jr., who was kneeling in Nashua after 50-mile police pursuit.

During testimony, Flynn said he was assisting other officers in subduing Simone and threw “submission blows.” He said Simone’s body language was very concerning and didn’t appear to stop resisting or show his hands.

Flynn pleaded not guilty to simple assault charges and had been free on bail and on administrative leave.

A New Hampshire state trooper also involved in the incident had pleaded guilty to assault charges and is no longer working in law enforcement.

