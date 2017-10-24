Massachusetts universities ranked among 10 best in world

(WHDH) — Massachusetts is home to the two best universities in the world, according to a new ranking released by U.S. News & World Report.

Cambridge’s Harvard University earned the highest global ranking, while Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked second.

The rankings were based on 13 indicators that measure academic research performance and their global and regional reputations.

Harvard earned 100 score and MIT earned a score of 97.3.

The top 10 universities in the world were ranked as follows:

1. Harvard University

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

3. Stanford University

4. University of California–Berkeley

5. University of Oxford

6. California Institute of Technology

7. University of Cambridge

8. Columbia University

9. Princeton University

10. Johns Hopkins University

U.S. News & World Report’s ranking consisted of 1,250 universities. Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine was ranked last with a score of 10.5.

To view the full list, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)