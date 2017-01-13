Toppled light pole destroys car on I-93, prompts MassDOT inspections

QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) — A Dorchester man had a scare on Interstate 93 when a light pole came crashing down onto his car Thursday morning.

Bill Sprague’s car was totaled when a light pole toppled directly onto his car while he was driving to work.

“It looked like a torpedo coming at me,” said Sprague, who was so shocked by the crash he said his hands were shaking. “I couldn’t even make a call when I got out of the car.”

While Sprague’s car was destroyed, he was not injured. He said the Department of Transportation told him they will take responsibility for the crash.

The damage from the pole did not stop with Sprague’s car: An empty Expressway Bus broke down when it ran over the pole soon after. The driver was reported as OK.

The Massachusetts DOT said more than 100 poles in the area are outdated and need to be replaced. In December, MassDOT opened bids for the project.

But, until poles can come down, department officials say workers are inspecting each and every one of them.

Officials said they inspected 120 poles in the area before drivers traveled on I-93 Friday morning, though that figure is only one percent of the 12,000 poles that the department is responsible for.

“Glad to be home and alive, I’ll tell ya,” Bill Sprague said.

