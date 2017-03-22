Massive fire rips through warehouse in Rockland

ROCKLAND, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Crews from more than a dozen towns responded Wednesday to a seven-alarm fire in an abandoned warehouse in Rockland.

Fire Chief Scott Duffey says the blaze in the 200-by-70-foot building on Park Street was reported at about 4:45 a.m., and when firefighters arrived two minutes later it was already fully engulfed.

There were no immediate reports of injuries but Duffey says about 20 nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution overs fears that they might also catch fire.

Area roads were closed and Rockland public schools delayed the start of classes by two hours in response to the fire. Power was cut to some homes in the area.

The cause remains unclear, but Duffey says all utilities to the building had been shut off.

Duffey says firefighters from 13 area communities helped fight the fire. They were able to keep the fire contained to the warehouse.

Construction crews have been called to the scene to demolish what’s left of the building.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)