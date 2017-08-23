Maxwell: Celtics upgraded team ‘in a lot of ways’ with Kyrie Irving trade

NORTHBRIDGE, MA (WHDH) - Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge pulled off a blockbuster trade Tuesday night, dealing Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and a first-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for superstar guard Kyrie Irving. Former NBA champion Cedric Maxwell says the trade improves Boston’s roster.

7’s Trey Daerr caught up with Maxwell Wednesday at an event hosted by the Celtics in Northbridge to get his take on the big deal.

“In a lot of ways, you have upgraded your team from a talent standpoint,” Maxwell said.

Irving may be an NBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and four-time all-star, but Maxwell wonders if he can duplicate the excitement Thomas brought to the TD Garden.

“The electricity that Isaiah brought on the court for this last half of the season, I don’t know how you can duplicate that,” Maxwell said.

Rookie Jayson Tatum, a fellow product of Duke University, says he was shocked by the trade.

