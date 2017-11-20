MBTA board votes to approve $723 million modernized fare collection system

BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Fiscal Control Board has voted unanimously to approve a new, modernized fare collection system.

The MBTA was poised Monday to begin an overhaul of its fare collection system that would eventually phase out the present-day fare cards and allow riders to board trains, trolleys and buses with a tap of a credit card or smartphone.

The department’s control board was largely expected to approve a 13-year, $723 million contract with Cubic Corp. to design and operate the new system, which officials hope to fully implement by the spring of 2020.

That vote took place Monday afternoon and received unanimous support. MBTA officials say the new process will make the boarding process faster and more efficient.

Stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)