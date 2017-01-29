MBTA: Copley Station closing at 11:30 a.m. due to protest over Trump’s executive order

BOSTON (WHDH) - For safety reasons, Copley Station will be closed beginning at 11:30 a.m. today.

It will stay closed until the protest against Muslim ban and anit-immigration orders is over.

Green Line customers are asked to use Arlington and Hynes Stations for access to Copley Square.

Extra MBTA personnel are on hand to provide customer assistance.

The MBTA has added extra trains on the Green Line.

The protest is beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the site of Copley Square’s Khalil Gibran Plaque.

Mayor Marty Walsh said he will be attending.

