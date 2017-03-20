BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are searching for a vandal who caused significant damage to commuter rail trains.

Investigators say someone damaged four train cars Sunday morning.

The vandal or vandals put a hole in the ceiling and broke overhead lights on the trains.

So far, police do not have any suspects.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police.

