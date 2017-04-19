MBTA Police searching for man wanted for questioning in assault of woman

MBTA Police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault of a female passenger on an MBTA commuter rail train.

Police say the person in the photo is wanted for questioning.

Officials say a female victim was assaulted on a commuter rail train on Monday, April 3 at 4 p.m. on a train approaching the West Natick station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)