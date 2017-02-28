BOSTON (AP) — The Boston-area transit system is expanding a program that uses ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft to provide subsidized rides for disabled passengers.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials announced Tuesday that 10,000 rides have been given since the October launch of the on-demand pilot program, which supplements the MBTA’s paratransit service called The Ride.

The program was initially offered to 400 customers, but starting on Wednesday will be available to anyone eligible for The Ride.

Officials say the program has saved money for both passengers and the T. Customers pay a minimum of $2 for each ride with Uber or Lyft, with the T subsidizing up to $13 for the trip.

The agency reports an 18 percent reduction in traditional trips on The Ride since October.

Proud the #MBTA is expanding this program to all users of The RIDE, providing individuals with disabilities more flexibility & convenience. pic.twitter.com/WrETYWTUop — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 28, 2017

This program has illustrated the opportunity the #MBTA has to think and do differently, while better & more reliably serving its customers. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 28, 2017

