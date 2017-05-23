Medford artist opening for Ariana Grande offers sympathy after attack

MANCHESTER, U.K. (WHDH) — A Medford native who is Ariana Grande’s opening act on her tour shared a message of sympathy on social media after the terror attack.

Grande’s opening act is a hip-hop artist known as Bia, who is featured on the TV show “Sisterhood of Hip-Hop.” Bia, whose full name is Bianca Landrau, graduated from Medford High School in 2008 and got the chance to live her dream when she was chosen to open for Grande’s “Dangerous Woman” tour. The concert had just ended Monday night when the explosion happened.

Leonardo Tamasi, Bia’s grandfather, said he was concerned for her safety when he saw the news reports about the attack. Tamasi said Bia contacted her mother to let her know that she was very upset about what happened but she was safe.

Statement from Bia on Twitter:

“My heart is heavy today as I extend my prayers to the children and families affected by last night’s horrible tragedy in Manchester. We are sending our love to all of Manchester during this incredibly difficult time. We ask each one of you to join us in keeping all who are suffering in your thoughts and prayers.”

Police said the bombing happened as people were leaving Grande’s concert in Manchester, England. At least 22 people were killed and dozens were injured.

