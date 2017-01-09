Medford man accused of selling drugs out of Malden pizza shop

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Malden man was arrested Friday afternoon on charges he sold crack cocaine out of a pizza shop on Eastern Avenue.

Police said detectives executed a search warrant for Verdone’s Pizza at 24 Eastern Avenue and stopped a customer who had allegedly purchased drugs at the counter.

Detectives found a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, scattered around the restaurant’s food prep area, police said.

Patrick Robinson, 46, of Medford, is charged with the distribution of an illegal drug, possession of an illegal drug with intent to distribute and a drug violation near a school zone.

Robinson will appear in court at a later date.

