LYNNFIELD, MA (WHDH) — A Medford woman is facing charges after authorities say she slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser early Friday morning on Route 1 in Lynnfield.

A 44-year-old woman struck the back of the cruiser with her Acura SUV just after 1 a.m. at the Lynnfield Tunnel, according to police.

The state trooper, who was working a detail, was not injured. The woman was taken to North Shore Medical Center in Lynn with minor injuries.

Police say the woman will face charges of negligent operation, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, speeding, and failure to wear a seat belt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

