LOUISVILLE, KY (WHDH) — A medical mystery left a Kentucky boy asleep for 11 days.

The boy attended a wedding earlier this month where his mother, Amy, said he did a lot of dancing.

She expected him to be tired the next day; however, Wyatt slept for the next 11 days straight.

The 7-year-old was rushed to the hospital to receive treatment.

The doctors tried a new seizure medication and Wyatt finally woke up.

“They said, we’ll probably never know, but we’re just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,” Amy said.

USA Today reports that doctors ran tests but they still don’t have answers. MRI’s, x-rays and blood work all came back clean.

