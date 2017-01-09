Church members in Texas cleaned up after vandals targeted their sanctuary.

Vandals shattered windows, threw paint around the classrooms and even tried to start a fire in the building’s kitchen.

Police are working to figure out who is responsible and why they did it.

Church members are upset but say they’re moving forward together.

“I think people want to get together and talk about what’s happened and so forth and then reaffirm by worship that, you know, we’ll be okay,” said Anne Bourland, a churchgoer.

The church held a special vigil on Monday afternoon.

Members say other churches in the area have offered their support.

