METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Parents are on edge after a loaded pellet gun that looks similar to a handgun was found in a 9-year-old boy’s backpack inside Methuen Comprehensive Grammar School.

Police said a teacher found the gun Friday during a backpack search. The boy, who is in fourth grade, allegedly told the teacher he had something in his backpack that he should not have in school.

“A lot could have happened. A lot could have been really bad,” said parent Karen Casnova.

The school resource officer stepped in and now that boy is facing some serious criminal charges.

This comes less than two weeks after a 10-year-old Methuen boy allegedly fired a BB gun at two school buses. Police said the incidents are unrelated but parents are urged to be more vigilant with their children.

School officials did not respond to a request for comment from 7News.

