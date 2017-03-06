Methuen police seek missing 14-year-old girl

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Police in Methuen are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenage girl.

Authorities said Kiana Figueroa, 14, was last seen in the area of Granite Street on Sunday.

Figueroa is said to be 5 feet tall and 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Methuen police at 978-983-8698.

