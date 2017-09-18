MGM announcing plans for new Connecticut casino

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – MGM Resorts International is set to announce plans for a $675 million, shorefront casino in Connecticut’s largest city.

Representatives from MGM and development company RCI Group are scheduled Monday to reveal the MGM Bridgeport proposal.

The move comes as MGM is building a nearly $1 billion casino in Springfield, Massachusetts, that faces competition from a casino planned by the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes that would be about a 20-minute drive away in northern Connecticut.

The tribes are looking to thwart competition to their two casinos in southeastern Connecticut by MGM’s Springfield resort. The East Windsor casino proposal awaits final approval by federal officials after being approved by the state.

The Bridgeport casino appears to face an uphill battle because the two tribes have exclusive casino development rights in Connecticut.

