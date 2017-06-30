Michigan officer parks in handicap spot

Detroit, MI (WHDH) — A police department in Michigan turned to social media to say sorry for a parking fail.

The image, posted to Twitter, shows a police cruiser, parked in a handicap parking spot.

The department said that it was not okay or how they roll and the incident was dealt with.

When asked, police say that people have a right to know that this happened and was corrected.

“Hiding things like this, sweeping them under the rug,” said Sgt. Baron Brown, “I think as time goes on, more and more police departments are going to handle things like this. We can’t hide it, it happened, it was a mistake, there was no malice in the officer’s heart.”

The department also said no one gets a free pass, including them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)