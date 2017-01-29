MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — An Iranian religion professor at Vermont’s Middlebury College says he’s unsure about when he’ll be able to return to the United States.

Assistant Professor of Religion Ata Anzali is a permanent U.S. resident and had planned to return Sunday, but decided to stay in Iran rather than risk being detained and deported along with his wife and oldest child. His youngest child is a U.S. citizen.

Anzali has been on leave in Iran since last summer.

In an interview with the Associated Press from Iran, Anzali said his family has 10 suitcases jammed into a two-room apartment while they decide what to do.

Middlebury College Vice President for Academic Affairs Andi Lloyd says the free-flow of people and ideas across the world are critical to the college.

