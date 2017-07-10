Missing 5-year-old with autism rescued from river

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy with autism has been rescued from the Blackstone River after he was reported missing and discovered wading by a kayaker.

Police in Pawtucket received a call about the boy being missing around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

A person kayaking on the river then called police to say there was a young boy in the water.

Police say the kayaker stayed with the boy until they arrived, when they found the boy in knee-deep water. They say they tried to help him from the river bank, but he went deeper, so Officer James Doyal went into the river and brought the boy to safety.

Police say the boy was evaluated by Pawtucket Rescue and released to his mother.

