WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for Sara LaRoche, 73, of Waltham.

Officers say she has been missing since Thursday night and was last seen near Brook Avenue.

She is believed to be alone and may have dementia.

LaRoche is Haitian and only speaks French-Creole.

