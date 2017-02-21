Missing man found clinging to overturned boat off Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A man reported missing after not returning from a boating trip was found early Tuesday, clinging to life beneath an overturned boat off Cape Cod, authorities said.

Yarmouth police, along with search and rescue teams from several surrounding communities, responded around 1:20 a.m. to the area of the Bass River and Smugglers Beach and found a pickup truck and boat trailer.

Crews searched along the shore for several hours before a Coast Guard helicopter spotted a 10-foot aluminum boat capsized in Nantucket Sound and someone waving for help around 4:20 a.m.

Rescue crews pulled a “severely hypothermic man” out of the water, who authorities said had been “clinging to his overturned boat.” Nantucket Sound is approximately two-and-a-half miles southwest of the Bass River.

The man was taken to shore and then transported to Cape Cod Hospital for treatment, where he is said to be recovering in the ICU.

Watch video of the rescue below, courtesy of the Coast Guard:

