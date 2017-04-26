Missing pregnant Lowell woman found in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Police confirm that the missing pregnant woman from Lowell was found Wednesday night in Lawrence.

Police said Kristina Jewell was found staying with friends in Lawrence. She is in good health.

Jewell was last seen walking her dog in Lowell on Monday. Her brother, Kevin Mortensen, said she was supposed to be induced on Monday. She is now 19 days overdue.

